I’m caught between two difficult choices of my own making.

I started married life while pregnant with my first child. A year later, I had another baby and embraced career motherhood.

It was what my husband had hoped for, having been raised by a committed homemaker. To please him, and because it was new to me, I did it all - neighbourhood Moms’ groups, library storytelling time, pureeing my homemade baby foods...

Then the kids started Kindergarten. Free time for me!

I scanned local college brochures and went back to school part-time. My mom drove the kids to-and-from school and babysat them for a couple hours.

I graduated two years ago, got an at-home job during the pandemic, and was recently promoted to join a group of colleagues back in the office. I love it!!

But instead of my husband being happy for me that I’m fulfilling my own dreams (while still being a caring mom to kids I adore!), he hardly asks about my day and isn’t interested in hearing about my colleagues, etc.

Dinner-table talk is becoming strained. He tells the kids about his day, repeats silly jokes so they’ll laugh, then watches TV. Since he doesn’t want to chat as we used to, I bathe the kids and do laundry. He only joins me for story time, then back to TV.

Now that I’m happy at work, how do I get my happy home life back?

Wrong Choice?