She’s married but says she no longer loves her husband. They still live together.

I’ve been seeing her for nine months.

I suggested she see a marriage counsellor. Her husband went too.

She said he could see nothing wrong in the marriage, he was happy the way things were.

She did the housework, the cooking and anything else, but no sex.

For us, it's been an on-off relationship. She keeps telling me she wants to be with me.

She has two sons in their 30s who aren’t happy about things, even after she’s told them that she and their dad are finished.

She keeps telling her husband that she’ll divorce him and even told him she was seeing me.

She decided to sell the house, unknown to him. She split the proceeds, purchased one for herself, and picked out one she thought that he’d like.

He went along with everything, even let her have whatever things she wanted.

Her sons are in their 30’s. One lives with his dad, the other on his own. He’s told her that if she keeps seeing me he won't visit her again.

She told him to give me a chance, get to know me, and see that things are over between her and his dad.

She’s always afraid to go out for dinner with me, because if her ex’s friends see us together and tell him, it’ll upset him.

I’ve told her that she has to decide, but she’s still afraid to upset the rest of the family. Her brothers know about me. I’ve even had a drink with them.

She says they know how unhappy she’s been with her ex for a long time and that they say she should’ve left him long ago.

I’ve told her it's over between us until she makes up her mind, which she keeps changing. Sometimes she’s told her sons where we’re going for dinner and it's upset them, worrying their dad finds out.

We’re not school kids who must hide. I once again told her to decide.

I care about her, but I won't keep giving her chance over chance.

Tired of the Uncertainty