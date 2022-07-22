I’m helplessly watching a crisis envelop my life.

I’m in my early-40s, married for 11 years to a wonderful, caring woman. Things were great in our marriage and we have two beautiful kids.

I was losing my hair and decided to take a hair-loss prevention drug. I believe that it immediately affected my sex drive and libido.

However, the drug was greatly effective in controlling my hair loss. That fact kept me taking the drug for the next two years. My sex drive completely plummeted.

I’ve been treated by a urologist who’s mentioned that this condition afflicts a small subset of users of the same drug. He’s treating other patients and has treated me with medications like Testosterone. Still, my condition hasn’t improved.

The decline in my sexual health and lack of desire has killed my love life with my beautiful wife. I’m now not only dealing with my personal depression, I also feel terrible for putting her through a sexless marriage.

She’s supportive and has stood by me. But she wishes our shared life would’ve maintained the sexual intimacy we once had.

The urologist keeps encouraging me. He’s seen some of his patients improve with treatment. But I’m almost eight years in this hell. No one but my wife knows what I’m suffering.

But I’m responsible for putting her and myself through a vain decision to save my hair. She and my kids are the most wonderful things that have happened to me. But we don’t know what to do.

I sometimes feel she’s reaching the end of her rope. I don’t know what our future holds for us. I’d appreciate your and the readers’ perspectives.

Suffering Loss of Sex