I’m 37, and just broke up with my husband of 13 years.

I’m worried about how my ten-year-old son will adjust to living between two parents, especially since his father has always worked long hours and late.

I’m considered smart but I’m feeling pretty dumb. I married a man who said he was “ready to settle down.”

Not exactly a passionate proposal. But that’s all it took, for me to believe that I’d be “complete” as a married woman.

It didn’t work. It turned out that I still needed to become a great success at work, a great mother to my child as the more-present parent, and a great wife running the household.

That took all my energies, and for years I missed realizing that he was not the “great” husband that I needed to complete the picture.

I feel like a failure in my own production.

My husband wasn’t home till late, needed dinner immediately and was never very interested in sex.

Was I not sexy enough for him? Even when he occasionally sought intercourse, there was no emotional intimacy.

He also considered his businesses as much more important than my job, and resented my passion for my work.

I went to counselling to discuss how to keep our small family together. He only attended once and said the problems were all in my head, he felt things were fine.

I couldn’t stay in a marriage that made me feel like I was constantly pushing a heavy weight but not getting to where I’d be happy. Did I fail at my marriage?

Not Smart