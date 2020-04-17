During the six years that I’ve been married, I accepted and took for granted the differences between us.

I’m a tidy-upper, he drops some of his clothes wherever he happens to be, including the living room couch, etc. There’s always a t-shirt flung on the bed, a sweatshirt tossed on the back of a chair.

Now we’re hanging around our small apartment a whole lot more.

With both of us working from home, not going to restaurants or bars, no dinners at friends’ houses, I’m rushing around doing all the cleaning up, while he’s streaming several new series on his computer.

Also, he’s been far more casual than me about protective social-distancing from COVID-19 contact, that we’re still supposed to be observing.

He’ll pick up food orders in the neighbourhood and bring them to our kitchen counter without wearing gloves or wiping anything first.

He saw our neighbour’s cat near our door recently, and welcomed it inside until I insisted he had to send it back home (two doors away on our same floor). Pet collars can carry the virus.

We’re both mid-30s, so he keeps saying that we’re safe because our age group is healthy, and we can get over the virus if we catch it.

I’m more attuned to the information that comes out daily and sometimes changes by the hour. So, I know that there’ve been plenty of cases in different cities of people our age getting sick and being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

We used to be able to have good times together and put up with our differences through humour (or me just giving in and cleaning up after him).

Now, I’m starting to resent his attitude because, I believe, if we’re not good at being in this together, what’s the hope for our future when, we now know, anything can change overnight?

We love each other but I’m finding it harder than ever to live with him.

Mis-Matched or Just Fed Up?