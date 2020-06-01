As news of the pandemic gained momentum, I realized that I didn’t want to be separated from my girlfriend of two years whom I loved.

So I invited her to move into my apartment. It’s a one-bedroom with nice views. When there alone, it felt pretty spacious.

I’ve since been working from home and still earning the same as before.

But my girlfriend’s retail sales job ended when the store closed completely, so her income stopped.

However, money isn’t what’s bothering me. It’s her lack of neatness and organization.

In a living space surrounded by windows, there’s less room for furniture and cupboards in the main living area.

Keeping clothing on the couch, or over chairs just makes for clutter, especially when we each have a cupboard in the bedroom and one to share in the entrance hall.

I use an end of the dining table for the computer, with the printer and other needed items on the wall unit behind me.

My girlfriend just puts her laptop wherever she was last sitting and piles books/notepad/markers on the floor at her bedside.

We also cook very differently, but she makes some great dishes (so I just clean up and shut up).

I know these are unusual stress-laden times. But I’m left wondering if my girlfriend and I are just not suited to each other since we can’t get through normal living adjustments without arguing and shutting down.

Limited Space, Big Fights