We have five grandchildren, two of whom are three, one who is four, and the oldest is five years old.

The issue is we want to have an "early Christmas" with them at our home before we leave for Arizona for the winter season. We have asked for the last three years but our daughters-in-law have said no to the idea.

We'd like to give our grandchildren their holiday gifts in our home, with our Christmas tree and a nice lunch, etc. We really would love to share the happiness and fun that being with them would bring.

Flying back to Canada is something we have considered, but as travelling at Christmas is so stressful, we can't do that partly due to health issues.

The issue is that my daughters-in-law think the children will get confused by having Christmas in early November. They both think the kids are too young to understand that Santa will come again on December 25.

Since they were born, we’ve always given generous gifts for the parents to pass along to them on Christmas Day, explaining that they are from us. But we do not get to experience the joy of the kids opening them. Yes, we get promises of video and zoom calls, etc., but that doesn't happen in all the excitement of Christmas Day. Besides that, it's just not the same as being with them.

Also, as the other sets of grandparents are there on Christmas day, they get gifts from our adult children - but we don’t because we are not physically there. It's not that we need anything, it just seems a bit unfair.

Other than this issue, we have a terrific and very healthy relationship with our adult children and the grandkids. My main question is this: at what age do you think kids "get" the idea that Santa can visit them twice?

Grandparents wanting Christmas Cheer!