Do you think it’s really the better choice to stay together “for the children?”

Our mother was executive assistant to the president of a major company and loved her job. Our father loved the theatre and would’ve pursued that career had he not impregnated my mother after a few months’ dating her. He stayed in his family’s business.

My brother and I were loved but lacked the example of parents who loved each other. They were a couple only in name - separate bedrooms, no mutual displays of affection.

Now, here I am married for six years to a man I thought I loved but who’s distanced emotionally. Like my father, he works hard and earns well. Like my mother, he’s focused on details related to our home, our car, never about feelings.

Even sex is part of the household routine - Saturday night (or it’s put off till the next Saturday for some reason) after the kids, ages five and three, have gone to sleep. Then a drink and a shower. It’s all so precise.

It puts me right back in my childhood knowing this isn’t the way I want it to be.

You’ve written that divorce is “almost always hard on the children,” yet many times you’ve also acknowledged that it’s inevitable.

How will I know when there’s a right time for me to have a chance at real love?

If I ever meet the right man can an amicable divorce with easy access to both parents be worse than growing up within an icy version of married life?

True Love or False Marriage?