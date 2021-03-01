I’m a very fortunate man to have the love of my life for four years. I’m 70 and had two previous long-term relationships amounting to 40 years.

My first wife had facial surgery that made her beautiful, and life at home became uninteresting for her. That harmed the connection with me and our two kids.

Six years ago, my second wife said that she wanted a "great marriage, not just a good one.” That was after her receiving an inheritance in the millions. The pain and humiliation of those experiences still affect me.

Now, I’m in a relationship with a lady who’s 60, bright, pretty, with a killer body from daily exercise and healthy nutrition.

Her fitness is especially pleasing because I’m still active and quite strong.

This relationship has been mostly on weekends but we’re moving together into a place where she can be close to work.

I don't fully understand why she adores me and don't exactly feel deserving, but I now get more affection and positive attention in a weekend than I previously could expect in six months.

Sex is the problem. It’s mostly fantastic and way beyond anything I expected at this age. But there have been three instances in the last six weeks where I’ve become erect but failed to reach orgasm.

There were similar instances over the last decade, but the frequency seems increased now. My partner’s very understanding, supportive and eager. We do other stuff.

We now use Saturday as a rest day giving me time to build up for Sunday.

My question: Is this an inevitable slide to becoming incapable? Is there anything that can be done to help my performance level?

Worried Lover