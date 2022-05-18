I was brought up to be risk-averse, run from fights, avoid trouble/confrontation. It’s kept me self-protective.

Now middle-aged, I feel somewhat like a coward... wondering if I should stand up in some situations. But I’m neither quick-witted nor good at handling surprises, never the first to volunteer.

Recently, walking to retrieve my car at a small shopping plaza, a young mother was yelling/swearing at her three sons, all under age six, searching all over for a missing card.

“Get in the car and be quiet,” she ordered. The kids weren’t crying or particularly rambunctious.

Her car was parked next to mine, her car doors and tailgate all open. I couldn’t get into my car’s driver-side. I stood by for almost ten minutes waiting for her to calm down.

She got more hysterical and continued to yell at her children, verging on being verbally abusive. A young couple heard the commotion and came to intervene.

The children’s mother was initially angry but later admitted to “losing it,” because she couldn’t handle it. She eventually noticed my standing there and let me get in my car to leave.

Was there something I could’ve done without making the situation worse?

What should I have done? How do I override this life-long conditioning of trying not to get involved? How do I not get drawn into a situation whereby I could be mistaken as a trouble-maker?

When To Intervene?