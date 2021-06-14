Dear Readers - Sometimes the Readers’ Commentaries on a previous letter-writer’s problem, contribute compelling insights. The following writer’s account about a mother’s determination to estrange her ex-husband from his children, is a striking follow to the original column of May 14, 2021 when a mother fears her ex-husband’s turning her son against her:

“My parents split when I was 15, and three younger siblings included an infant. Their marriage had been very acrimonious and the separation/divorce were equally bad if not worse.

“My mother never accepted any responsibility for her part in the marriage breakdown. My father was always to be regarded as an ogre, evil monster, etc. If we kids didn’t take her side, God help us.

“One Sunday, Dad took my seven-year-old sister and our baby sister out for the afternoon. He returned an hour earlier than agreed upon. My mother, having seen him through the window, told me to hide in the closet with her and not answer the door!

“She said, “What if I wasn’t home - he can’t just bring them home when he feels like it!” I realized then just how spiteful, vindictive and childish she was.

“Every chance she got she bad-mouthed my Dad to us kids. When they returned from visits (I never went), she’d interrogate them mercilessly about what they did, where they went, who was there.

“This woman (in the previous column) needs to intervene on behalf of her son now. People like her ex-husband don’t change, they only get worse. Their bitterness/hatred twists them, and the innocent children suffer.

“My mother is 92 now and not one of her children want anything to do with her.”