I’ve written to you previously about an off-on relationship that left me devastated. We’re both in our 60s and met on a seniors’ dating site. He’s healthy, hardy, loves camping/canoeing/fishing. I’d never done any of that. He dumped me.

But due to our incredible chemistry he kept coming back to me and I always accepted him.

In between, I dated some wonderful men who wanted to be my partner. But finally, my love and I re-united this past spring.

Though I love him passionately, there’ll be no more declarations of undying love from me. I now realize that he broke up with me because I was more passionate about him than he was about me. And he didn't want me getting hurt. I was in love from “first sight,” which had never happened to me before.

We’re now happy together and I’m working at staying calm, making no demands on him, not even about commitment.

It’s a gift to have this incredible chemistry at our ages. He’s honest and would never cheat on me. I don't ever want to be with anyone else. It isn't merely physical, because the intimacy wouldn’t work for me if I didn't love/appreciate the entire person.

He’s my intellectual equal, sensitive, kind, and caring, and has survived many same struggles to mine. He’s told me he loves me, and has only loved one other woman, his very first love, many years ago.

You, Ellie, have helped me immeasurably regarding this relationship.

Grateful