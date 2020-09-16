Eighteen months ago, my in-laws stopped talking to us.

My husband’s large family all live nearby, which includes his parents, two brothers, their wives, and a sister.

My children are now ages 12 and 10. Until five years ago, my in-laws were involved grandparents offering the children weekly sleepovers, stopping by unannounced, and spoiling the kids.

My husband’s siblings often took our children for some fun or just visited. They now have families of their own.

Admittedly, we were slowly backing off from my in-laws (mostly my mother-in-law), feeling that toxic attitudes around politics/race/human decency were becoming too much for our kids to witness.

My MIL and sister-in-law would gang up on me with rude comments. I’ve been in this family for 22 years; my SIL was six when I, at 16, started dating my husband.

I’ve learned to cope without conflict. But at Christmas my SIL crossed the line telling my ten-year-old “your Mom’s a loser.”

These past couple of years, they’ve stopped greeting us, they ignore us when we speak, and exclude us from family functions.

Eighteen months ago, my SIL started asking for all the money from an education fund we’d started for her son, now seven (which we also set up for all our nieces and nephews).

Eventually, the bank told me we would lose all the interest and government bonuses if we withdrew it. So, I left it.

When my husband tried to explain this, she had a temper tantrum about her deep hate for me since she was 12, despite that I paid for her college admission fees when her parents wouldn’t (she didn’t go) and spoiled her when she was a teenager with shopping and road trips.

Ever since this rift, the family has shunned us. Recently, a big family baby shower was held for my brother-in-law and his expectant wife, but we weren’t invited.

My MIL only came over once last Christmas, refused to speak to us and never again spoke to my kids, who ask, “why don’t they want to know us anymore?”

What do I tell my kids? My husband’s good at distancing himself from this, but I know he’s really angry, too.

Family In Turmoil