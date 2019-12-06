We’re a gay couple, both 25, and living together for two-and-a-half years.

My partner struggled with coming out and was suicidal when he was young.

He left school and later had to attend adult school to finish. Now he’s at university, but still struggles with depression and has difficulty focusing at school.

This adds to not believing in himself and thinking that he’s not good at anything.

He can only work in the summer so I must support him financially, which also makes him feel that he’s not helping out enough.

I suggested that he go to therapy, but he won't listen to me.

I work full time and go to adult school as well. I try not to get stressed easily, but there's always so much to worry about due to my taking care of both of us.

Finances are always tight. But my main problem is that he’s depressed all the time and doesn't do anything about it.

His depression affects my mental health, too. Some days I'll be in a great mood but seeing him unhappy makes me sad.

He’s the best human being I’ve ever met. I want to help him but I don't know what more I can do.

Overwhelmed Partner