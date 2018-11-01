I recently turned my life around, avoiding wrong influences from my severely abusive partner of several years. I was self-medicating pain and trauma through substance use.

I’m now enjoying a healthy, clear-headed life, making positive choices, in counselling and in close relationships I’d neglected when under my ex-partner’s control.

Back now in my hometown to be closer to my daughter and family, there’s temptation to use (drugs/alcohol) all around me, including being abandoned by a few family members.

But I’ve joined a church and reconnected with other positive family there. I also recently started working for a small company.

However, I’m often scheduled to work with a very negative co-worker who, alongside another co-worker, regularly hints at drug use as the reason for my small frame.

Every positive thing I say or do is critiqued or disregarded and ignored. I often leave work feeling harassed, drained and hopeless.

I’m aware of rumours and gossip about me due to my former choices, but each shift feels like entering a battleground.

Other coworkers have fearfully told me how opinionated and rude the bully was to them their first year. Even the bully's sidekick tearfully recounts what she endured from the bully. Then she snarls that I better respect her.

Do I quit and let the bully win?

The boss may not be aware of the negative morale her toxic employee is causing. I don’t want to cause problems, but the bully needs to be accountable.

Stand Up or Give Up?