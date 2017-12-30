I’m 25, living in North America where I emigrated with my mother at age 12.

I was raised by my grandparents, the only child of one of their two daughters, so am still close with them and visit them every two years.

All the rest of my family – aunts, uncles, my re-married father and his wife, cousins, etc., remain in Eastern Europe.

My grandmother decided years ago that I was her favourite.

But her other daughter’s family believed they were better than ours – my uncle made more money, he and my aunt stayed together, and they felt their daughter was far more special than me.

I didn’t let it bother me much. My cousin’s four years older than me, taller, far more conservative.

I love my life here.

But I don’t love where my grandmother’s taken her favouritism. She’s angry that my cousin snubbed me and my mother at her wedding, which we travelled to attend.

My cousin’s now having difficulty conceiving a baby which she desperately wants.

My grandmother, whom I speak to weekly, has seriously suggested that I should get pregnant “to get back at (my cousin)!”

I’m shocked, and would never do anything like that to another person, or to a child.

How do I get it across to my grandmother that what she’s asking me to do is wrong? She believes that a grandchild follows what the elders say, no matter what.

Messed-up Family