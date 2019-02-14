I've been with him since I was 18. He’s the only man I’ve ever loved.

Then last year I suddenly came very close to dying of sepsis. We’d been going through a rough time dealing with an unwanted pregnancy which I ended up miscarrying due to the sepsis.

However, he went home without even saying goodbye my first night in hospital.

He had no compassion for me when I had the procedure to remove the dead fetus, after I miscarried.

After I’d spent a week in hospital, his attitude changed and he came to be with me everyday, brought me anything I asked for, said the reality of me not being around had scared him.

I spent five weeks in hospital. Now, five months later, I’m making snide comments to him. I ignore him sometimes when he tells me he loves me.

I keep thinking: "How could you leave me alone when I was in so much pain, or when they told you that in another 12 hours I would’ve been dead?”

“You still left, when OUR baby died, only saying, ‘there’s that problem fixed.’ Why should I forgive that just because you decided you missed me?”

I’m willing to work on our relationship but when does it start being good again... or will it ever?

Hospital Nightmare