I’ve been married for seven years to the most loving, kind man I’ve ever known.

He goes to a local bar almost daily, so he knows people wherever we go.

Three days ago, we went out for breakfast and he knew the waitress though he didn’t introduce me. She told me her name is Heather.

During breakfast he repeated stories his buddies told him about Heather's sex partners and her drunken “sex-capades.”

Later that day, he went to watch some football at the bar but later said he watched the end of the game at a friend's house.

I then learned that this guy’s allowing "Heather" to stay there until she gets back on her feet.

Why, after knowing this guy for years and an entire football season, did my husband decide to go there on this day?

Yet I trust my husband.

He had the next day off while I worked. He normally goes drinking with his buddies.

That evening he said they went to the bar where Heather works.

My response was, "imagine that…"

He became super convincing, saying "I love you and only you."

I don't know what to think. Do I say more to him about it, or just watch and see if his behaviour changes?

He’s never cheated or made me feel like he has or even would.

Up to Something?