I’m a man, 45, in a 20-year relationship, with two sons ages six and 12. My common-law spouse is 43.

She recently decided after a stupid fight that she needs space, wants to be single for some time, and feels her life’s in a rut.

I’d been increasingly sick for ten years with an unknown tumour, finally discovered and removed last December.

Now that I feel better, she dumps this on me and blames 1) that I fight with her mother - though she insisted we move last year to a house her mother owns (we’ve never gotten along).

2) She blames me for trouble with renters in our old house, though she made the deal.

She says that she’d felt like being single before the tumour was found, but then felt sorry for me.

I’m self-employed, earning a third of what she does. Yet she complains that she never has any money because she pays most bills. But I cover car insurance, food, rent, and bought both vehicles.

There wasn’t much sex while I was ill. She says that’s my excuse.

She spends many nights out with girlfriends, mostly from work, and doesn't include me.

There’s one separated guy I was concerned about, as they all drank at his house and spent nights, and they’re apparently real close.

But she swears there’s nothing going on there.

So I just don't get it that she’s dumping me now that I’m no longer sick.

I’ve never lost feeling for her and she knows it.

Lost and Depressed