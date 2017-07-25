Two weeks ago, my son, 22, slept at the home of my nephew, 20, and his parents.

The brother of my nephew's girlfriend also stayed over. I’m unsure if she was there too.

My nephew later confessed to drinking eight tequila shots, the girl’s brother (underage) had five or six, and my son had two or three.

My sister-in-law initially accused the youngest boy of peeing in her oven. He’d slept in the bathroom tub and she said there was vomit.

In the morning, she saw wet footprints from the bathroom to the stove and the oven was open.

Later, when the oven was turned on, there was an extremely bad smell like urine.

They asked my son for a urine sample to prove her accusation of the other boy. My son willingly gave it to them. This occurred three days later.

We didn't hear anything till two weeks after the sleepover.

My brother and his wife accused my son of being the culprit.

They’d done their own “smell” test at home – comparing his urine to "everyone else." But the previously accused boy had denied doing it, so they may not have had his urine.

(My nephew and his girlfriend broke up since).

The urine comparison was probably just between their son and mine.

They live in an apartment with only one bathroom, other than their private one.

They claimed that my son’s a sleepwalker who doesn't realize he did it. He's not, nor has ever been, a sleepwalker!

It likely was the girlfriend’s brother, given that he was extremely drunk and the footprints came from the bathroom where he slept.

Online research shows that urine degrades quickly if unrefrigerated and smells very bad. My son’s sample would've also smelled very bad after almost a week.

Besides, the urine of any person varies from day to day.

I'm extremely hurt that they’re accusing my son without evidence. They said that doing proper testing would be too expensive.

How do we handle this? I find it hard to forgive, especially when he gave them the urine sample in good faith that they’d prove it wasn't him.

He had the least to drink of anyone there.

If it were anyone other than family I’d just move on and not have them in my life any more.

Betrayed