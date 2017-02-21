Dear Readers - A January 26 question from a man, separated a year, and considering moving across the country to be with “the love of (his) life, ” prompted strong responses.

His move would mean leaving behind his own three young sons, to live with this woman and her triplet daughters.

Reader #1 – “I’ve been in the exact same situation as that man, and moved far from my two-year-old daughter 16 years ago, for a "new" life.

“However, I cried EVERYDAY, my "new" life crumbled, and I was back 89 days later.

“Thankfully, I had enough sense to get back home.

“I had immense personal growth and self-insight from the experience and am a better man for it today.

“But I lost the close bond with my daughter, and I’ve struggled to maintain what I got back.

“Love is not letting 5000 kilometres hinder love from growing. And it’s the glue that makes life worth living. If it’s true love, a couple will make it work.

“But to leave your children, that love pales in comparison to the long-term devastation to the child's life.

“This man’s sons will have abandonment issues for the rest of their lives and will never forgive him. He won’t be able to forgive himself.

“To this day I weep for the loss I felt. I won’t ever forgive myself for that.

“Nothing’s more important than being the best father he can be.

“That guy needs to wake up. Once he’s there, he’ll regret it for the rest of his life.

“Also, the amount of pressure on the new woman isn’t sustainable. The immense loss his kids will feel is crushing. As you recommended, he needs counselling to learn to cope with his current life.”