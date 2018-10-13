I’m 40, divorced, with three children. My eldest, a 14-year-old daughter came out to me as trans (wanting to live as a boy) and pansexual.

I’ll now refer to this child as “R,” with "he" pronouns:

R was scared to come out to our family himself. My mother, especially, is very conservative. She thinks being gay is a sin/mental illness.

R also told me he has anxiety. However, he won't talk during counselling sessions. The therapists say there’s nothing they can do if he doesn’t talk.

Our family doctor referred R to a pediatrician whom I trust. He put R on medication due to his high anxiety.

Recently, when cleaning R’s room, I found a noose and notes to his friends apologizing for killing himself.

R said they were old notes and he’s not planning anything. He also said he quit his antidepressants and feels a lot better. He still refuses therapy.

Where we live, kids can get medication from a doctor (free, if under 25) without parental consent.

The pediatrician thinks R should go on hormone blockers which pause puberty, putting him in an androgynous state for a while to hopefully work on his anxiety and self-esteem.

R’s excited about this. I’ll support and love him.

The pediatrician says that after up to two years of this treatment every few months, R may end up transitioning to male hormones, or want to go back to being female, or choose to be androgynous.

The worst (for me) is dealing with my parents. I work for them in a small family business, together daily. There’s no escaping them endlessly droning on that R cannot really be trans.

My mother wants me to fight it in court and get the laws changed so parents have more control over their kids, and not be able to make medical decisions while young.

Do I quit my job? There are few opportunities in my town. I don't get child support. I can't move due to my divorce agreement, so my ex-husband can still be close to the kids.

He doesn't agree with R wanting to be a boy and doesn't want to be involved.

I’ve never defied my mom before. (At 19, I moved away to attend university and avoid her).

How do I be firm in my position? R is getting his first hormone blocker shot tomorrow. I’m hoping he gets some relief.

Stressed Out