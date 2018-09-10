I’m a female, 18, who was given up for adoption at birth.

I was adopted by my parents at five-months-old. I love them very much and we have a happy home life.

Recently, my family was called by the agency that handled my adoption, informing us that my birth mother wants to contact me.

We were given her contact details with full assurance that she didn’t have ours and wouldn't, unless we contacted her ourselves.

I don't think I want to contact her.

To me, she isn't really my mom. She gave me up and hasn't been there to support, educate and love me like my parents have.

She's a stranger who I'm tied to via DNA.

Yet I feel like I'm being selfish. I don't know why she gave me up, and now she has a chance to explain it.

She also went to the trouble of trying to find me again, which I imagine wasn't simple.

I feel guilty approaching this subject with my parents. I don't want them to think they'll be nudged to the side if I take an interest in my birth mother.

I'm afraid this situation will cause problems for all of us.

Should I hear her out, or should I let this sleeping dog lie?

Birth Mother Request