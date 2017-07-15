I’m a single parent of three teenagers. My marriage ended in 2005 after my then-husband fell in love with another woman. He’s remained very involved in the kids’ lives.

I lived with one man for five years, starting a year after my marriage ended. It was a rebound thing.

I’ve dated my current boyfriend for over a year. He and my youngest son, 13, don’t get along well.

I’m unsure if it’s a personality conflict or my son is early-teen hormonal and often not agreeable.

They rub each other the wrong way. This is the first boyfriend with whom I’ve had an issue.

However, I struggle with my image from having four different boyfriends over the last five years.

I ask my kids openly if they’re okay with it and their views of me.

I don't want to be perceived as the slut mom. But I also feel "entitled" to a life too, and want to go out to events/dinner (adult time), have intimacy with another person, and feel valued.

I’m unsettled in this current relationship. While I love my boyfriend, I sense another failed relationship.

It’s difficult to find a person that you really click with. To me, ultimately, you need to have the same core values and that "in love" chemistry to build on.

I do enjoy my "alone times" though few and far between at this stage. My kids are very involved with everything I do and even want to accompany me to a store when I run out for five minutes.

I have this overwhelming feeling of not having enough time for everyone, least of all me.

I have a full-time job, own my own house (lots of maintenance), and the kids.

What do I do?