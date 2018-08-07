My husband of 25 years and I are in our 50’s. We’re respectful, thoughtful and share interests.

However, his family and his inability to set boundaries have caused irreparable damage.

One sister and one brother are trouble-makers - verbally abusive with name-calling, body-shaming, and ignorant, unprovoked attacks.

They humiliate and hurt people (particularly me) and are manipulative.

Being in their presence puts my anxiety on high alert. I can’t smile and pretend anymore.

I was young, inexperienced, and lacked self-esteem to realize what I was up against with this family from the start.

Their in-laws don’t count, unless they need us for something.

There’s no reciprocation from them, no integrity. Dishonesty is common-place.

Now, an event’s approaching which I know my sister-in-law wants to hold at our place as she lacks the space.

After years of my doing favours unappreciated, and being treated disrespectfully in-between her wanting something, she’s sucking up to me.

I told my husband I’m done doing for them.

While he appears to agree, I don’t trust him when it comes to his family.

He was taught that, if there’s an issue with your sibling versus your partner, never take your partner’s side nor stand up for them.

I resent this greatly.

He’s not had my back when they’ve treated me disrespectfully. He wrongly thinks they’re better now.

He feels nothing when they denigrate me in front of him, and that says everything I need to know about his loyalty.

I know he loves me, but this makes me so resentful that I’m often angry. He refuses therapy and gets very mad when I raise it.

Am I overreacting? Am I wasting my life with this man?

Beyond Fed Up