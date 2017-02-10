I’m at a loss to see why my son feels this way. Is my letter inappropriate?

When I asked him nicely in writing if he could stop showing up, my son said it was inappropriate. He said his doctor also felt it was inappropriate.

My ex still comes to my family functions with his new wife, and my kids see nothing wrong with that.

He paid little child support, though he was making $120,000 while I was making $14,000. But he did spend money spoiling the children.

I was very afraid of him because of his “connections.” Because of the court case that ensued when he strangled me, I had full custody, but I never denied him access to his kids.

We divorced 23 years ago when my daughter was age four, and said “Daddy doesn't love you.”

My first marriage was very abusive. My then-husband taught my son from age two, to call me bad names. He beat and strangled me, locked my son, at six, in the bathroom and terrorized him.

Thank you for sending me a copy of the letter you sent your ex after he attended your aunt’s funeral.

I’m not publishing it, but note that you copied it to your adult children and a number of other relatives.

You included a very personal past exchange: “We forgave each other in our kitchen in 1993 where… I apologized for not making you feel loved and you apologized for not making me feel safe.”

You included a description of your adult children as “a fractured family today.” And you ask everyone who was copied, to understand your feelings.

In my view, your wishes in the letter are not “inappropriate.” BUT sending copies to everyone beyond your ex was so, and also unwise.

It mentioned your adult children’s personal feelings - your son being “overwhelmed” by trying to comfort you when his father’s around.

And included your sad revelation that you get only hostility from your daughter.

Many people would empathize with you, over your past, as I do.

Having bravely escaped the severe abuse in your marriage 23 years ago, it’s naturally disturbing to you that your ex periodically shows up at your family events – marriages, funerals, weddings, showers, stags, etc.

However, whether it’s because of his past “spoiling” of your children, or his maintaining a good relationship with him even when apart, they are okay with him being involved in their lives.

And have made that clear to you.

Your choice now is to decide whether your feelings about the past take precedence, or you want to try and develop a healthier relationship with these children, who are now in their mid-to-late 20s.

For that to happen, you’d likely need to accept your ex’s occasional appearances, or just avoid him on those occasions and possibly leave early yourself.

Getting counselling about this could help you understand that his children’s needs for a father still count, despite your own discomfort around a man who abused you.

These adult children witnessed violence, experienced some themselves, and felt deep tensions during their childhood. They want all that left behind them.

If you simply cannot handle your ex’s presence anywhere, no matter the reason, your tenuous relationships with your children may not change.

Deal with your decision about how to go forward from this incident of the group email, privately. And consider counselling.