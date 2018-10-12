My husband and I have pussyfooted over deeply rooted issues our entire relationship. We got engaged when young (I was 22), and our values and families are now obviously very different.

His family’s codependent relationship has taken a toll on our more independent, mature (hopefully) relationship. He refuses to see things my way, later saying that I haven't "done" enough or am holding grudges.

But for me, pretending like nothing has happened doesn't make me want to be closer to him, and have a healthy sexual relationship.

He thinks all our issues would be resolved if only I wanted more sex from him. At this point, I don't want any. I’ve felt ignored, unheard, parented, used, and degraded.

His family owes me an apology. There’ve been pocket-dial voicemails talking about my terrible family, awful things that have been said and told to my husband and then to me.

But they refuse to acknowledge there are any issues. I haven't confronted them, just politely distanced from the toxic situation.

I feel that it's up to him to bridge that divide between his family and me – the same way I deal with mine.

I've tried to be supportive to his relationship with his family, telling him to call, spend time, etc. It's always been me doing the gifts, making the time and effort.

Now, I’m done with the toxicity and the energy that’s been sucked out of me. It's taken me a couple years to release most of the anxiety and hurt surrounding them.

Realizing they won't change, and that I have changed for the better of my mental health, I’ve asked for a separation.

He bounces from agreeable to angry to acting like nothing’s wrong and that I’m crazy. I don't know what to do. I don't want to hurt anyone, but I think it's hurting me the most.

Done