My partner of five years and I split up. It was ugly – there were a lot of accusations and gossip afterwards.

I stayed above it (but for an occasional “what an idiot!”). My ex had terrible depression, suicidal ideation, and a drinking problem.

I stayed for fear of what would happen otherwise, but also because I was afraid of starting over.

Two years later, I’ve met the most amazing man. We love each other.

We're engaged, and very optimistic. He's supported me in getting back to my dreams of becoming a physician and I'm well on my way to doing it!

Everything’s great, until this happens: I'll say something or do something and suddenly I’ll experience a rush of regret and fear, and panic sets in.

I then apologize profusely to the point of occasionally even breaking down.

He just looks at me puzzled, usually asking, "Why on earth would you need to apologize for that?"

I recognize the pattern but can't stop it mid-freak out. Every fight, argument, and manipulation from my past relationship bubbles back up and I feel like I'm cut in half, deflated, and out of my mind!

This man, who’s been through much worse than I ever have, looks at me and just chuckles because my apologizing for just being myself is completely ridiculous to him!

I want to break this pattern. I worked it into a habit for five years… now it's just a default reaction and it’s driving me mental!

What’s going on with me and what do I do about it?

Fear and Panic