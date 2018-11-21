My neighbour’s always been kind and friendly to us. However, I’m developing a problem with the loud sex he has with his girlfriend. The walls are very thin in our townhouse complex and his girlfriend is very loud. She often screams. They sometimes leave windows open too. This might be tolerable for some, but I’m a 20-year-old university student living with my parents. I have issues with anxiety, and I’ve become so sensitive to and triggered by noises from his house that I start to panic. The last loud noise caused me to start crying, overheating and shaking. I’m feeling that I have to write this neighbour a letter about the noise. But I’m worried about how he might react and that it’d be more embarrassing. I concede that it’s difficult to regulate such activity in one's own property, and they’re never loud late at night, but I don't believe I can continue to sit silently through this, with my mental health issues. I know I could also discuss it with my parents (we usually don't mention it once we realize what the sounds are), and I’d see if they might talk to him instead. But I’m more comfortable talking to the neighbour about this than to my parents. Awkward Problem

Start with what you can do yourself, to ease the level of sound. Earplugs may help (inexpensive, easy to use as needed), as might a White Noise System that masks unwelcome noise (some available from approximately $30-to-$80) That way, you don’t have to have any awkward conversation with your otherwise helpful neighbour. Though I’m not blaming you for the effects of his girlfriend’s screams, the increased level of your anxiety reaction warrants talking to your doctor about it. Should you feel that something simply must be said to the neighbour – especially if the screaming and open window continue beyond your tolerance even with noise-masking aids – consider a subtle approach: When you see your neighbour, ask him gently if everything’s okay because you heard screams and wondered if there’s any trouble… (if you can’t handle that approach in person, you could write/email the same concern). Lastly, there are noise bylaws in most municipalities. If you feel this exceeds the limits allowed, you could complain to municipal officials as “a neighbour” and request anonymity, saying you don’t want to ruin your otherwise good relationship with that neighbour.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the friend’s worry about a new mother’s baby, since the otherwise-good mom was drinking one or two alcoholic drinks whenever breastfeeding (Oct.30): “I’m a doctor. The study you quoted does raise some concerns with alcohol use and breastfeeding but one study does not have all of the answers to this question. “Dr. Jack Newman, considered an international breastfeeding expert, has excellent advice and resources on his website: https://ibconline.ca/maternal-medications/ about medication and alcohol use while breastfeeding. “Every mother can and should make their own informed decisions about alcohol and medication use in breastfeeding with the help of qualified medical professionals. “This new mother doesn’t need a friend questioning her parenting decisions, unless there are obvious concerns around impairment and inability to care for the infant or other children. “As a new mother and obstetrician/gynaecologist, I’ve experienced this issue from all sides and hope that your readers will understand that there’s no clear answer to this question. “But most certainly this new mother doesn’t need her friend judging her behaviours that aren’t causing any significant and immediate damage to her infant.”

Reader #2 – “Unless the friend’s a health professional, it’s not her place to keep pushing this issue (she indicated already raising it). “Mothers (and especially new mothers) are too often subjected to other people’s opinions regarding their children, and we should not encourage it. “I read the study you mentioned: While it does recommend holding off on drinking two hours before breastfeeding (current recommendations by health professionals is one hour), it also says the following: “clinical implications may be limited unless mothers drink large quantities, or frequently binge drink.” “Health professionals also currently recommend that if you have more than one drink, you should pump and dump your milk, which this mother may do after her friend leaves. “If she’s a great mother otherwise, there’s no reason to think she’s putting her baby at risk. She can mention the study if it feels appropriate but otherwise, let her be.”