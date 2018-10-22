My husband, our seven-year-old son, and I have lived in a quiet neighbourhood for ten years. Last April, my mother came to live with us after losing a second leg to diabetes.

In June, my husband was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin disease (lymph system cancer).

I have the help of a personal support worker on Mondays and my in-laws on Thursdays. As a family, we’re still functioning well.

However, we live in an area of mostly seniors, who keep very neat yards. Formerly, I also took huge pride in our front yard and flower gardens while my husband maintained our backyard.

We also have a pool. Nearby neighbours benefited from fresh veggies and swims (grandchildren included).

This summer has been different. I cut the lawn as needed, but haven’t touched a flower. Our front yard isn’t immaculate, but it isn’t overgrown. We planted a smaller veggie garden (not enough to share).

Only family and close friends use our pool as I haven’t the energy to directly supervise neighbours’ children, which would be necessary.

I told my neighbours about my husband and mom. No one offered help. Over the summer, we received anonymous notes ranging from silly, to pathetic, rude, and downright mean.

The worst one says that we must hire a landscaper or move, and expresses the wish that my husband would lose his battle and die so my son and I would move.

I’ve kept most of the notes in case this should escalate. Meanwhile, everyone is kind to my face, and I’ve shown these notes to everyone who live close by.

How do I get these notes to stop? I have enough on my plate and can no longer laugh this off.

Mean Street