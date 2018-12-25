If Christmas is only meant for good cheer and happy family gatherings, why would I use this question today? Read on and you’ll hopefully understand:

Last month my husband and I were vacationing overseas and had my mother stay at our house to watch our dogs. Three days before the end of our trip we learned that she’d attempted suicide in our home by overdosing on narcotics.

The police pepper-sprayed one dog because he was panicking at seeing strangers enter our home and my mother being distraught. She’d also fallen off our deck under the influence and cracked her skull, causing a brain bleed.

I’ve always been close to my mother through her many ups and downs, but this time I felt so angry. I’d suggested letting someone else watch the dogs if she couldn't handle it, but she insisted that she’d do it.

She’s now out of the hospital and staying with her cousin in a nearby city. I've received a few text messages with apologies, saying the same thing as every other time when she's messed up.

I’m still angry and hurt, but mostly disappointed. Then the guilt hits when I’m more concerned for what my dogs experienced compared to my mother trying to end her life.

I now can't find the words to respond to her texts.

Are my feelings justified? Or should I listen to those around me who say I should put myself in her shoes?

I’m the only one of her three kids who’s helped her through previous crises. My brothers still refuse to help, making me bitter towards my family.

I'm personally affronted because she put my dogs at risk, and did this in my home, my safe space. Should I let this slide like every other time she’s done something selfish and disappointing?

What’s My Plan?