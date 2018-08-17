I’m a doctor, preparing for post-graduate studies; my husband’s a businessman who’s busy 24/7.

Before our marriage two years ago, I dreamt we’d go every year to some place like a “honeymoon.”

Then he told me his financial condition and said it might take three years to settle.

I felt badly for him and cancelled my honeymoon plan.

Only after marrying did I know how busy his life is. I still regret cancelling that first honeymoon of ten days together.

Now, if he gets some time, he visits his parents where they keep him busy.

If I ask him to take me somewhere for two days, he has “no time.”

If I see my favourite destination on TV or the Internet, I get more frustrated.

I thought he’s saving his hard-earned money, but he’s giving it to his parents because his father had borrowed a huge loan – something else I didn’t know before.

I’ve lost hope that we’ll have money or time for going away.

I’m worried about my daughter, so I’m planning to go work at whatever.

I fear I’ll live a monotonous life of working, coming home, spending time with kids, sleeping, then working again…

Frustrated Wife