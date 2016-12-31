I've been dating a woman for the past year and a half.

She tells me often how much she loves me, we respect each other, and we have a great sex life.

We went out for a year while in university (25 years ago) and we broke up ten or more times!

She cheated on me with anyone and everyone.

Each time that I left, she’d beg for days till I took her back. When we finally split, I had to kick her out of my place.

Then, all these years later, she contacted me and we went for a beer. She said she was leaving her husband.

Later, she offered to come in and the rest is history.

My rational was this: We all change and I assume she did too.

She really pushed for this relationship and I’ve been thoroughly happy.

She left her marriage, we see each other when we can, as she lives two and a half hours away.

But what’s started to make me feel uneasy is that she’s now bent on reconnecting with all the ex-flings that made that year, so long ago, hellish for me.

We’d not seen each other in over a week and the first thing that came out of her mouth is that she’s decided to see one of those ex's.

This is a guy she used to have to flee in the night to the neighbours, for safety, and often.

Much of our conversations these days are about her former boyfriends and how good the sex was.

She communicates constantly with them, and I’m left feeling unpleasant, weary, and curious about your thoughts.

Re-Play?