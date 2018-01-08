I’ve been with my husband for 33 years, yet recently wonder “who” he is.

I come from a physically and mentally abusive mother. I was married and divorced by 19, then met my husband at 29.

He was charismatic, funny, the life of the party, but into his friends, sports, and himself more than me.

I raised three children who I put first. Though he was a good dad, he put his needs first.

Now, with friends, he’s constantly interrupting, speaking loudly, swearing, seeking attention.

When we travel together, he wants my every second. Especially now that his friends have let him down, his physical self is letting him down, and business, although successful, didn’t make him as much as he wanted.

Money matters most, besides his own needs. We have plenty, but not enough for boats and planes and whatever other dreams he had.

His once-occasional outbursts have become daily, and his moods are up and down.

He takes it out on his family and tries to control us financially.

Bullying and controlling are part of his character.

He put security cameras in our house but I discovered he watches us from work, seeing if we’re home, and what we’re doing. Not acceptable!!

He put a system in my car to know my whereabouts. Not acceptable!

When we complain, he explodes with anger that he “needs” to know we’re safe.

Recently, I found binoculars around the house.

I discovered that he watches women in the houses surrounding ours through the binoculars.

When confronted, he casually said, “yah, men do that, and watch porn, and if women leave their blinds open, it’s their faults!”

Then he listed all “my” faults. But when I ask him to come to therapy with me, it’s 100% NO.

He says that if I want to leave him, he’ll stay in our house, but I can go.

Twice in the past 30 years, he’s threatened my life.

He said he can make me disappear and nobody would ever know what happened, because he “knows people.”

I wrote a letter to my sister and sister-in-law, telling them if anything happens to me, to read it.

My kids would be devastated if I left, and obviously I can’t ever tell them of this sickness he has.

They’d then blame me for splitting up the family, and he’d make me be the bad guy.

Help Needed!!!