I was married for ten years to a great guy (we had 15 years total together). We have two beautiful children.

Recently, I decided I wasn't happy and met someone else much younger than me. He's 24, I'm 31.

He’s never had a long relationship (I'm his longest at eight months). He's accepted that I have children, I don’t expect him to play “Dad.”

Their father is in the picture and we communicate well when it comes to the kids.

I fell in love with this guy and he says he loves me too, but I haven't met his family.

He's only met the children, my nephew, and my mom.

Every time I ask him to meet my whole family, he always has to work. He’s trying to start his own business, and sometimes works all week with no time off.

He’s told me that his family would disown him if they knew about me… that they’ll see a 30-plus woman with two kids who works in a factory (apparently, it’s a dirty job, and not up to his parents’ standards).

But I met him there! (He no longer works at the factory.)

I feel like he's "stashing." He says people know he has a girlfriend but they know zero about me.

I haven't even hung out with his friends and him, though he’s come to my friends’ get-togethers.

Also, he’ll drive to see me after work, sometimes just to lay beside me and sleep. My kids adore him, we've had several disagreements on my parenting (we’re working on my downfalls).

When I tell him how I feel (about not meeting his family or friends) he says I'm over-reacting but I don’t think so.

Also, he’s always on his phone. He says he’s in “that phone generation" or "it's my ‘me’ time.”

He’s way mature for his age. But I want more and he doesn’t.

He talks about “our future” and building me a house someday, but if his family can't accept me now, when will they? I don’t know what to do.

Am I Loved or Stashed?