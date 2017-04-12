I’m marrying a wonderful woman in less than six months.

However, my mother wants nothing to do with my bride-to-be or wedding. She was away from my life for 13 years, now back under three years… the same time my fiancée and I got together.

My fiancée has always been cordial and respectful to her, but disliked some things my mom was doing and saying towards her.

She wrote her a polite letter to which my mom took major offence. She and her partner have never liked my fiancée.

A year before we got engaged, they said that she wasn’t allowed in their home.

The rest of my family loves her and is extremely supportive.

My mom doesn't believe that my fiancée has Asperger's syndrome ( High Functioning Autism), sensory issues, and anxiety.

It's insulting and very frustrating for us. But it also hurts me because I'm afraid of losing my mom again, despite that she's being manipulative and mean.

My fiancée’s hurting over this. How do I set some healthy boundaries while making it clear that my wife’s my first priority, even if it means risking my relationship with my mom??

Sad and Confused Groom-to-be