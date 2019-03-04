My husband and daughter let their anger out on me. I’m the family budget-keeper.

My daughter’s in love and living with her boyfriend, both 27.

I’ve welcomed him into our home but been warned by her that he’s unwilling to “bow to my authority.”

My only boundary with her is no physical violence, but last summer she grabbed me in a headlock and tried to smother me. When she’d been physical with me a year ago, I told her to leave, but let her come back after a week.

I’m almost 70, my husband’s 60, and never comments unless he’s also haranguing me.

I want to leave home but who’ll keep the ship afloat financially? I make the budget and pay the bills.

She’s been paying rent for an office in our house but stopped paying even though it’s still occupied with all her things.

When she attacked me I said she had to leave. She moved to her boyfriend’s place but she’s been keeping her bedroom here intact.

It’s time for her to leave home permanently to grow up. They always come over to “chat” when we’re asleep and then she says she’s moving her stuff out, but that I’m trying to prevent it.

Not everything in her room is hers. I bought her furniture for university, and I still need the heaters and rugs that I put in her bedroom, to keep the house warm. She feels I’m abusing her by keeping items.

Though she’s no longer paying rent, she’ll want a tax receipt for “rent paid” to offset her income. I want the arguments to stop but don’t want to jeopardize my future either as we needed that income.

Her boyfriend has saved over $200,000. She makes more money than my husband. I’m on a disability pension for severe arthritis. I’m using credit to buy food due to no rent from her.

My husband resents conflict and has resorted to drinking uncontrollably on the weekends as retaliation for the unrest.

I’m always to blame or supposed to make it all better.

I depend on my husband and she needs to take support from her boyfriend.

Looking for Light Ahead