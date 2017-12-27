My boyfriend of two-and-a half-years bought a “fixer-upper” house 10 years ago. I rent a tiny apartment.

We've talked about living together one day.

The obvious solution is for me to move in with him, but his home needs a complete overhaul, not just aesthetically, but for safety reasons.

He won't even have anyone over but for two longtime friends and me, because he’s ashamed of its state.

I’m willing to put my current rent money into helping fix it up. I gently encourage his "to do" list on the weekends so I can help, or to plan a few days to empty junk and clutter.

Nothing happens.

Since it's not MY house, I don't have any say.

I think he's overwhelmed by the amount of work needed to bring the home up to code and make it "girl friendly" (his words), so he avoids it.

I've hinted at him selling it and us buying together in the future, but he first must get the house in "sellable shape."

If he doesn't start making some decisions I feel we’ll never move forward. I’ll begin to resent that.

How do I let him know his procrastination is driving me nuts?

We're almost mid-30's, and his run-down house is holding our future hostage!

House Hostage