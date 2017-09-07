I’m 41; my son is 14. His father and I divorced 11 years ago. We still don't get along.

I’ve been dating a man for two and a half years. He’s of a different cultural background though born and raised here. He lives with his family.

I have a professional job in health care, and he drives a taxicab. He’s also divorced with a son, aged nine.

His divorce was chaotic and he didn’t see his son for almost two years. I’ve never met anyone in his family or his son.

When I complained, he cited cultural differences, fears about how his son and his ex-wife would react.

He worked six days weekly, often going without sleep on days when he had access to his son.

Still, the relationship was satisfying as we talked all the time, I felt cared for, he was very supportive of me, our sexual chemistry was very good, and it seemed we wanted the same things out of a relationship.

I ignored some “red flags” because of my feelings for him.

A year into our relationship, he messaged my co-worker that her husband had made a pass at me.

He felt she had a right to know. I told him that he had no right to do this as it could’ve negatively impacted on my career and professional relationships.

I forgave him after a week of fighting.

Several months later, he texted (from my phone) a colleague/friend whom I’d dated in the past, inviting him for sex.

It was very awkward as the man was willing and pleased to get the message.

I discovered this moments later. I had to call and explain that I did not want sex, and why he got that text… embarrassing him and myself.

My boyfriend, who’d been drinking, said he wanted to “test” if this person had feelings for me, and that he might’ve felt a little jealous.

He apologized; I broke up with him, and took him back within weeks.

Recently, he and my son argued while we were out eating. My son was critical of him and he responded by criticizing his father!

Worse, he disclosed some things that I didn’t wish my son to know - that his father was abusive to me and uses marijuana. Now, he’s apologetic.

I’ve ended the relationship and think it’s unwise to give him another chance.

He says that if we truly love each other we should work through things to find a way forward.

I don’t think I can risk giving him another chance but would like your opinion.

Wavering