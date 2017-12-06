My family split apart years ago. My mother moved me away from my father to another city for better healthcare, at age two.

My father never missed a birthday and took me during the summer when he could. At age five, my mother’s new husband became another amazing father to me.

They were both always there for me in their own way.

My biological father was living with his girlfriend. My dislike for her came naturally. She was always trying to "do what was best" for me, always doing her own research on my "condition."

Ultimately, I was no longer allowed to see my father at his place, so that I could avoid his wife.

Years later, when I learned that I was having a baby, I was excited to share it with everyone equally.

My father visited with his girlfriend. I tried to be respectful for his sake, to gently tell her why I didn't want to do things "her way."

But it became too much and I snapped at her.

I felt terribly and called them the same night to apologize. But there’s remained a strain.

I rarely hear from my father. I’ve apologized to his now-wife, personally.

I feel that my father, 25 years later, has abandoned me.

I tried talking with him, smoothing things over with his wife, but every effort I make is lost.

The only time they put in is when it involves their grandson, which is still good.

Now, a falling-out between my mom and step-dad has me upset. Things had obviously been sour for a while.

My biggest fear was that my family would fall apart.

There’s currently strain between my mother and her ex. Recently, when he and I were together with friends, he was asked whether I was his daughter.

I wondered if we weren't family after 20 years just because they broke up. No. He still call's me his daughter, but I’m afraid.

This is what I have with my biological father. We’re family but I worry that he’ll slowly walk out of the picture.

Neither of my fathers are the same anymore. I used to think it was my fault - that I wasn’t trying hard enough.

I try not to ask for anything more than just time with either of them, yet both are growing more distant.

What went wrong? Is it because I'm grown up with a family of my own? Am I trying too hard and somehow pushing them away?

Abandoned?