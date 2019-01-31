My ex-boyfriend’s mom doesn't come around anymore, which I prefer, because I feel she only wanted to see if I've moved on already.

She texts me when she’s drunk, saying stuff like, "My son’s an (expletive), he let go of you too easily."

He and I had our differences. We broke up and I let him come back three times within a year and a half. Then he texted me a Happy New Year, soon after he’d been very rude and told me to stop texting him, which I did.

I met someone new who treats me really well, and I’m going very slowly with him. He knows I have children and that I’m very cautious about who gets to meet them because of my ex.

I don't want different men in my children's lives. They’re ages five and seven, and their father is very manipulative.

My last ex’s mom (not the mom of their father) told me she’s going to start coming everyday and that I shouldn’t let their father see our children.

He isn't a bad father but he’s somewhat bi-polar. She believes he’s brainwashing our kids. But I just want to co-parent with him and I’m tired of drama.

I think she texted me because I recently told her son I don't want to be with him anymore. What should I do?

Confused