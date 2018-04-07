I was set up by a friend to meet/date her accountant, who lives three hours’ drive away.

She was sure we’d connect, and she was right.

He sees clients here every other week, and we’d go out for two or three nights. His closest friends and their wives sometimes joined us.

He was smart and fun loving, and made me feel special.

We’re both divorced and early 40s, so it felt like we’d silently agreed to take it slow and not raise discussion about the future during our five months of dating.

Intimacy happened naturally, but neither of us expressed love.

Then I accidently discovered that he’s committed to another woman in his hometown.

He’d said he had to attend a conference and mentioned the hotel where he was staying.

A business issue arose for me, I needed his financial advice, called the hotel and was told that “neither Mr. or Mrs. xxx” were in the room!

When he returned, I exploded at him.

He apologized and confessed that he’d been seeing the other woman for years (an affair). When her divorce comes through, they plan to marry.

He said he’d asked my friend to recommend someone “just for company” when in my city.

He hadn’t planned to get “involved” but he’d developed feelings for me and kept putting off telling the truth.

I was mortified. All his friends knew about the other woman, as did our “matchmaker.”

I’m left wondering whether he’s a snake or it’s my so-called “friend” who shares equal blame for making a fool out of me.

Treated Like Dirt