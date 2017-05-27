I've known my wife for 13 years, married 11 years, with two beautiful kids and countless memories from the day I met her till now.

Last year, she told me that we were done, that she'd lost respect for me, that she may have never loved me, and there was nothing I could do to change her feelings.

She refused to consider counselling. Above anything else, she wanted to set out on her own.

For many reasons, while it’s almost a year later, we're still together.

Our home life is still more than solid. We still have fun together as a family.

But nothing’s changed between the two of us, and she hasn't seemed to change what she wants in life.

I feel that I've improved my approach to life and am more motivated, more useful, and even sometimes more happy… which she's mentioned she's noticed.

I feel I'm lucky that things are still stable to allow me to show her that.

I understand and respect her feelings, but I wish she'd try some professional counselling before change makes that option too late.

But I need her to choose counselling out of her own heart, not by me convincing her.

Everything that makes me happy in life I already have, which makes me feel like my best option is to hang in there, improve, and be strong as a person every day and hope for the best.

Am I fool-hearty?

Hanging In