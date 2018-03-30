My son, in his 20s, suffered a traumatic brain injury from an accident. His recovery has been miraculous and he’s now able to live at his own place, and return to his professional job.

His girlfriend of two years lives not far away.

We’ve liked her, and she had appeared to be very caring and concerned about our son.

However, while he was convalescing I was around him a lot by necessity and noticed that she was ignoring him (they communicate through messaging).

When she did respond, it was typically curt, even sarcastic and hurtful, or all about her.

She shows no interest in things important to him and makes fun of how he was in the first weeks after the injury (memory loss, gibberish talk, etc.)

We’d been concerned even prior to the accident because he often seemed sad when we asked about her and they seemed to spend little time together.

We learned that they’d been fighting about her ambivalence and lack of response to messaging.

Now that he’s nearby again, she’s continuing to ghost him or responds caustically. She’s too "busy" to see him or even message, but finds time for all her other passions.

It breaks my heart to see him lovingly messaging her and being ignored.

Normally, I’d stay out of this. But these are not normal circumstances as a very serious brain injury can affect ones' emotional and mental well-being and she’s very aware of this.

All of his family are very concerned, even scared that this cruel behaviour is going to cause a setback, or worse.

We almost lost him – it doesn't feel right to just sit and watch someone toy with his mental well-being. Should his sister contact this girl to discuss what’s going on?

Concerned Mother