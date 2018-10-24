It started when I was 21. After a year of dating someone, I was hospitalized for an ongoing medical condition, and decided to change my life by living like a reckless single.

I cheated on my girlfriend and broke up with her days later. I came to regret it as a major mistake, told her about it half a year later, and she forgave me.

Two years later, I met another woman, whom I’d told about my previous cheating, how I regretted it, and vowed that I’d changed.

We began a happy four- year relationship, during which I’d annually get extremely drunk with my single friends and go to a strip club. All hidden from my now ex-girlfriend.

I know it’s objectively considered cheating, and I feel extremely guilty, yet I kept doing it.

We split up a few months ago, without me ever telling her, which is even worse.

Since then I met an amazing woman. We had immediate chemistry and fell for each other.

I knew I had to change my life if I wanted to be her partner. I started taking better care of my medical condition, saw a psychiatrist for a mental illness I had for years, quit smoking, stopped drinking heavily and going back to strip clubs with my friends.

Before things get even more serious with this potential partner, how do I tell her about my past? The common saying is, "once a cheater always a cheater," but I want to show her that I've changed and wouldn’t hurt her in the same way.

But I also understand that someone's past acts in a relationship can be indicative of their future.

Former Cheater