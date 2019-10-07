This past year, my grandfather died. Though he’d been ill, it was still sudden and distressful for his four children (including my father).

We offered help to my aunt, the only one who lives in the same state. We assumed there’d be things to move, the house to prepare for sale, and research/funds to move my grandmother who has Alzheimer’s.

My aunt delayed until the annual summer family reunion and a “Celebration of Life.” We accepted this as pragmatic.

Meantime, my grandmother was moved to an assisted-living facility. Communication with my aunt became tense.

She blocked us from Facebook. When my sister (a lawyer) visited my grandmother and spoke to staff, my aunt followed her around.

At the reunion/memorial, her entire family was hostile toward all of us. We found that my aunt had already sold the house and put all of the grandparents’ belongings into storage, but refused to give us access.

All my dad wanted was a wood-shop project he’d made in eighth grade that my grandparents had kept, but she shut us down.

There’s been no mention of a will, which my father and brothers don’t really care about, since they’re all doing well financially. But I’m suspicious. We should’ve been able to see the will.

We’ve discussed visiting my grandmother, but we’re concerned that my aunt may’ve banned us from the care facility (which she’s able to do as primary caregiver).

She’s removed us from the call-list receiving updates about my grandmother’s health or general status in the facility. My dad doesn’t want any more confrontation.

Alzheimer’s is a terrifying disease, and I want to do everything I can to help a person I love. I feel that any sort of company would be a good idea, even if she doesn’t recognize the people visiting.

Should I continue to discuss this idea with my family, or let it go?

Sad Granddaughter