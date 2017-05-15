Dear Readers – Does the number of past sex partners matter? What do you tell, and what do you never confess?

They’re among the most sensitive personal questions that advice columnists get asked.

But readers also have opinions on the topic, and don’t always consider that people asking the question relate it only to their own lives.

The answers, then, mostly apply directly to those asking, not to everyone else.

This was the case of a woman who wrote about her boyfriend of five years being “bothered about my past promiscuity” before they were together (April 21).

She wrote that, although any regrets she may have about her past is her business, the couple now want to get more serious and “decided to pursue healing together.” Her words.

I responded directly to those words. But I don’t feel smug about my answer, and many of you have challenged me on it.

I’ve previously advised others, to NOT play the tell-all “numbers game.” From October 26, 2004, this was my Tip of the Day: “Past sexual partners should be accountable for health reasons, but not counted for comparisons.”

From December, 2014, “It's not a ‘right’ for one person to know another's past sexual history… I discourage the numbers game. The only answer that should've been given is that you've had sexual experience before.”

But the recent writer had agreed to her boyfriend’s “need to separate what I was like before, from who I’ve been with him.”

She labels her previous behaviour, “promiscuity.” Healing together implies they’ll be talking to a therapist. Her choice.

Nevertheless, some of your responses should be read here. In general cases, they include valid points: