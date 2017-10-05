After my husband's best friend died last year, he started an affair.

He’d wanted to marry that same woman 50 years prior.

When that didn’t happen, he married another woman. Twenty years later, he had a disastrous affair which ended in his attempting suicide.

We met several years later, together 22 years, which have been rough because of his fragile ego.

But the past few years, we've been doing well. We’re in our 70's. He has a high-profile community position.

The woman from his past and he fell into each other’s arms when he reported his friend's death.

He’s tossed me aside romantically. She cannot leave her marriage.

They live two hours apart but are emailing several times daily, phoning, and meeting for wonderful, clandestine sex.

When I discovered their affair, he promised me never to have contact with her again.

We were intimate, but within days, he emailed her saying that "no other woman could come close to her magnificence."

I was devastated, blew up, and we now have no romantic contact.

He claims that we'll be impoverished if we go our separate ways, plus he doesn't want his adult children or the community to know what he’s doing.

I’m very sad, very angry, but would never trust him again. He consistently lies to me.

Otherwise, we get along very well most of the time.

What do I do?

Devastated