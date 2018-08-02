My husband and I recently bought a cottage with money we’d both saved, plus money from my mom.

One of my sister-in-law's wants me to let one of her sons use the cottage with his two buddies whom she’s never met.

She gave him keys to the cottage without asking us (neither of us have keys to their properties), saying that her son can’t ever prove himself unless “we” give him the chance.

I said that I'm not looking to have anyone prove themselves to me. My concern’s for the safety of the cottage (that neither I nor my husband have had a chance to enjoy yet ourselves.)

Both this sister and her son like to drink, and he's had criminal charges.

I have high blood pressure and severe sleep apnoea, for which I'm receiving medical help. I don't need the stress of worrying about a significant possession while feeling forced by my husband and his family to do whatever they want.

This same sister-in-law recently borrowed in the thousands from us. In both situations, she never talked to me about any of this, but went behind my back to her brother.

I haven't been employed for almost 20 years, have no income of my own, and depend on my husband who bullies me, even though my past income helped us pay off our home.

He gave cottage keys to both his sisters since they live closer to it than we do. He wanted them to check it once a month apiece in exchange for using it (he did this without asking me).

Neither of us expected her to give a copy of this key to one her sons.

Meanwhile, any of his family including nieces and nephews with their friends were told they can stay there so long as one of us is present.

But my husband says that's not what “they” want.

Feeling Very Isolated