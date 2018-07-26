I haven’t seen my children - daughter, 27, son, 26, in five years.

My marriage had ended badly. My kids sided with their mother and cut off all ties with me, my family and long-time family friends.

I’ve reached out several times, received nothing in return.

The "well was being poisoned" long before the marriage ended.

I endured 25 years of my then-wife’s emotional, mental and physical abuse and infantile behaviour, but my kids didn’t see this side of her.

I remained in the marriage because of them, not wanting to jeopardize their future.

Their mother refused marriage counselling, or seeing her doctor or a personal therapist.

I sought professional help and the advice was always the same:

My wife must get help or I must leave the marriage.

She refused, but I couldn't break up my family back then.

My kids and family were the centre of my universe. I was a hands-on dad, very involved throughout their upbringing; always there for them, with school, and extra-circular activities.

Yet my kids didn't attend my mother's funeral last year. They did, however, accept an inheritance from her estate.

I’m concerned about their financial future as both are in jobs with no pensions and few benefits. They’re my sole beneficiaries. But I’m not prepared to reward them for being cruel or insolent.

I’ve been seeing a psychiatrist and support group to help deal with this, but it’s still painful when all you can do is wait, hope and pray. I miss my children.

My latest attempts (and they haven't been frequent) to contact them via emails or texts resulted in them notifying security at their jobs and threatening to go to the police if I contacted them again.

My lawyer has advised to desist for fear of having trouble with the law. Your advice?

Heartbroken and Childless